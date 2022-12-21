Capital Market Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $544.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.20 and its 200-day moving average is $505.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

