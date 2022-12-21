Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33.

