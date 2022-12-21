Capital Market Strategies LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after purchasing an additional 129,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 112,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 557,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,513 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.119 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

