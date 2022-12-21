Capital Market Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 482,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,635,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $200.86 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.35 and its 200 day moving average is $194.85. The company has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

