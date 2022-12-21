Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 519,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 645,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

