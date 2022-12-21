Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 18,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

ROK stock opened at $254.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $350.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

