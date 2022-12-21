Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 506 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

