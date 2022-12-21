Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

