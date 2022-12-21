Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

