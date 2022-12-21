Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,833 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $88,427.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,701.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 123,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.