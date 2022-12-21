Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.42

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.42 and traded as high as C$15.17. Celestica shares last traded at C$14.82, with a volume of 103,762 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 23,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total value of C$352,741.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,693 shares in the company, valued at C$442,591.98. In other news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 6,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.35, for a total value of C$96,321.25. Also, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 23,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total transaction of C$352,741.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,591.98. Insiders have sold 137,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,562 in the last ninety days.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

