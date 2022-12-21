Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Trading Down 0.5%

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.26. 491,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the average session volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Cerence Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.