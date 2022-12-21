CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 106 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

