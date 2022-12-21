CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. 95,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

