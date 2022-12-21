CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after buying an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after buying an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.49. 31,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,351. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.