CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.42. 27,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,995. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.