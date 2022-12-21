CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $909,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.05. 86,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

