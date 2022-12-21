CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,756,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 741,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,998,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

