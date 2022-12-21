CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DVY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,642. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

