CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,379 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.

