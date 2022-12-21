Chainlink Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $138.83 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.98 or 0.00035472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.05083314 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00498408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.10 or 0.29530917 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

