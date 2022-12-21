ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 125,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,602 shares in the company, valued at $40,056,175.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,307,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,086. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
See Also
