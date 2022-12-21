ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 125,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,602 shares in the company, valued at $40,056,175.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,307,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,086. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

About ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

