Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.21

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.21 and traded as high as C$9.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.14, with a volume of 309,177 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
