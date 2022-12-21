Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.21

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.21 and traded as high as C$9.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.14, with a volume of 309,177 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

