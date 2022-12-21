Chia (XCH) Price Tops $30.08

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can now be bought for about $30.08 or 0.00179404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $180.26 million and $3.82 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chia Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,991,879 coins and its circulating supply is 5,991,701 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

