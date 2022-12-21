Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,807 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 1.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Workday worth $26,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 104.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Workday by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $280.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

