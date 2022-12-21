Chicago Capital LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

UBER stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.