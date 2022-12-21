Chicago Capital LLC Has $21.68 Million Stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231,460 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 5.71% of Albireo Pharma worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $3,391,290.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,216,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,166,381.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 324,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,552 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ALBO opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALBO. StockNews.com began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Albireo Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.