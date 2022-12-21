Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,164. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.