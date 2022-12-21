CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20.
CION Investment Price Performance
CION stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 268,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,144. CION Investment has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $582.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 215.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 29.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 604.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 302.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 139,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Investment (CION)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.