Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 37,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 117,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 336.7% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. 71,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,507,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

