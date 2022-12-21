Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 2,233,955 shares traded.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates in four segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

Further Reading

