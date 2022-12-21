Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:RFI opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

