CoinEx Token (CET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $265,013.47

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $183.76 million and $265,013.47 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.05083314 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00498408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.10 or 0.29530917 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.