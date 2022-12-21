CoinLoan (CLT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.99 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for approximately $10.00 or 0.00059297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $49.99 million and approximately $1,197.08 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.05083314 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00498408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.10 or 0.29530917 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

