Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

