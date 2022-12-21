Compound (COMP) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $33.16 or 0.00196733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $240.96 million and $12.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00118058 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062751 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037287 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.27892796 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $13,116,797.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.