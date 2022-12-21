Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Cap of $47.99 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Conflux has a market capitalization of $47.99 million and $1.12 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02326296 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,355,553.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

