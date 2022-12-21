Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 87,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $285.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.