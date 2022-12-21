Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VUG traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.07. 14,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day moving average of $231.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.