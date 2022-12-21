Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $457.82 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.59 and a 200-day moving average of $501.74.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.95.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

