Covenant (COVN) Price Down 29.5% This Week

Covenant (COVN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Covenant has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00007596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $91.59 million and approximately $101,233.38 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

