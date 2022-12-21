CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director George Bruce Sells 2,500 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 110,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.88 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 30.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFB. Stephens lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

