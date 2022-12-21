Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CCI traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $135.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

