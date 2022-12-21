Crypterium (CRPT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $465,377.33

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $465,377.33 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,800,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,206,306 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

