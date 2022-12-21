cVault.finance (CORE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,923.81

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,735.38 or 0.34093534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $57.35 million and approximately $6,923.81 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

