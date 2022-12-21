Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,922 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. 84,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,416. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

