Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 445,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 117,640 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 119,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 424,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,080. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

