Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 165.3% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 173,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 37,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 107,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,507,643. The company has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

