Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 11,949 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 6.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.30. 1,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,094. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

