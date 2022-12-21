Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,854 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,282. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62.

